#106 Post Script Insights - Layers of Reality and Control
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
52 followers
0
38 views • 2 days ago

In his latest Post Script Insights, Futurist John L. Petersen discusses multiple concurrent layers of reality influencing human experience. The "ground layer" is where most live, shaped by media and authority, easily controlled by fear. Higher layers involve political, regional, and global systems, with obscured objectives. At the top, "controllers" like Archons and elite families manipulate narratives, driving societal outcomes for their hidden agendas. Awareness of these layers is crucial to understanding reality.


Keywords
consciousnessintelligence communityawarenessarchonsmedia manipulationsocietal controltruth seekinghidden agendascontrol systemsfear controlnarrative controlpower structurespolitical influencegeopolitical strategyreality layersground layerglobal systemselite familiesmultilayered realitysocial narratives
