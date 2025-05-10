106 Post Script Insights - Layers of Reality and Control

In his latest Post Script Insights, Futurist John L. Petersen discusses multiple concurrent layers of reality influencing human experience. The "ground layer" is where most live, shaped by media and authority, easily controlled by fear. Higher layers involve political, regional, and global systems, with obscured objectives. At the top, "controllers" like Archons and elite families manipulate narratives, driving societal outcomes for their hidden agendas. Awareness of these layers is crucial to understanding reality.





