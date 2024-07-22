Babylon is fallen: the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is divided (5)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 15, 2024.





Matthew 12:25-26 says: And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand: And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand?





Over the past several months, archbishop Vigano who was the Vatican ambassador in the United States mentioned that Jesuit pope Francis is a ‘servant of satan’. Vigano is correct as the current pope has stated that the theory of evilution is true, that Muslims are brothers to Christians, that atheists can still make it to heaven based on good works alone and that Roman Catholic unions can be blessed by Roman Catholic prelates.





The Roman Catholic church is a divided church with cardinal Muller and the late cardinal Pell along with bishops Strickland and Barron and now, archbishop Vigano voicing their opposition against pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio.





It’s a divided church; it does not stand with God but with satan as the dragon gives its power and authority to the Vatican beast in Revelation 13:2. The Vatican is linked directly with the Babylonian Roman Catholic church in Revelation 17:3 as part of a demonic union of church and state, the only one of its kind in the world, located in Rome.





The Babylonian Roman Catholic church is very divided as witnessed by the on-going, public disputes between Jesuit pope, pope Francis, and his cardinals and bishops:





To all Catholics, COME OUT of Babylon and turn to the Christ of the Bible as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 before God destroys her with fire in Revelation 18:8-9.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington