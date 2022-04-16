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KJV Bible under attack #mandelaeffect #endtimes They’ve Killed God 💉 Invasion of the Body Snatchers
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15 views • April 16, 2022
Who is ma(r)king these Changes, Modifications and Alterations to the KJV Bible in the physical realm?
1. The Prince of the Airwaves
2. Aliens
3. Fallen Angels
4. Elites 1%
5. The Most High God
6. The Government
7. Freemasons
8. The Illuminati
9. The God of this world
10. Mankind through use of advanced technology
1. The Prince of the Airwaves
2. Aliens
3. Fallen Angels
4. Elites 1%
5. The Most High God
6. The Government
7. Freemasons
8. The Illuminati
9. The God of this world
10. Mankind through use of advanced technology
Keywords
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