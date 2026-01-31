© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Israeli 'settler-only' military units operate as state-backed militias in West Bank — Report
The Guardian details the rise of "Hagmar" units—government-funded but independently operating armed settler groups that have blurred the line between state and vigilante violence in the occupied West Bank.
Key findings:
🔴 Formed in October 2023, these units often arrive first at confrontations, vandalizing homes, crops, and livestock, and sometimes assaulting Palestinians while regular soldiers stand aside.
🔴 They include individuals with past convictions for violence and carry assault rifles.
🔴 Since October 2023, their presence has contributed to the displacement of 29 Palestinian communities—compared to four in the previous year.
🔴 UN and rights groups warn the units effectively transform settlers into state-backed vigilantes, systematically denying Palestinians protection.
Adding from Epstein new files: from messages dated, August 28, 2019
🔥 Epstein files include FBI document alleging ritual abuse, dismemberment, and reference to George HW Bush
A 2019 internal FBI email chain obtained in the latest document release records extreme allegations from an individual claiming to be an Epstein victim.
According to the document, the individual claimed:
🔴 Participation in ritualistic abuse on a yacht.
🔴 The dismemberment of babies.
🔴 An accusation against "George Bush 1."
@geopolitics_prime