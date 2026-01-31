🚨 Israeli 'settler-only' military units operate as state-backed militias in West Bank — Report

The Guardian details the rise of "Hagmar" units—government-funded but independently operating armed settler groups that have blurred the line between state and vigilante violence in the occupied West Bank.

Key findings:

🔴 Formed in October 2023, these units often arrive first at confrontations, vandalizing homes, crops, and livestock, and sometimes assaulting Palestinians while regular soldiers stand aside.

🔴 They include individuals with past convictions for violence and carry assault rifles.

🔴 Since October 2023, their presence has contributed to the displacement of 29 Palestinian communities—compared to four in the previous year.

🔴 UN and rights groups warn the units effectively transform settlers into state-backed vigilantes, systematically denying Palestinians protection.

Adding from Epstein new files: from messages dated, August 28, 2019

🔥 Epstein files include FBI document alleging ritual abuse, dismemberment, and reference to George HW Bush

A 2019 internal FBI email chain obtained in the latest document release records extreme allegations from an individual claiming to be an Epstein victim.

According to the document, the individual claimed:

🔴 Participation in ritualistic abuse on a yacht.

🔴 The dismemberment of babies.

🔴 An accusation against "George Bush 1."





