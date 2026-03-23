Are We in the Final Stage of Empire Collapse? An interview with Bob Moriarty

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Are we witnessing the breakdown of the global order? In this powerful segment, Bob Moriarty connects today’s geopolitical tensions to Ray Dalio’s “sixth stage” of empire collapse—where rules no longer apply and nations act purely in their own interest. From shifting alliances to countries openly rejecting participation in conflict, the signs of systemic change are becoming harder to ignore. Is the world closer to that tipping point than we think? Watch the full interview now.
#GlobalEconomy #Geopolitics #WorldOrder #RayDalio #EconomicCollapse
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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