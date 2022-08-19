Suddenly they are dead in the water those are the vaccines

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Jim Crenshaw
August 17, 2022
Dr Pierre Kory M.D. Notice he said it this should have been stopped way before 183 people died. Usually the rollout of a new drug is stopped at several deaths. If people deny this is anything but murder and genocide at this point, there is most likely little hope for them.
Source: Covid Vax Injuries: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/og4uriLeTfhs
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0whVHllu7ds0/