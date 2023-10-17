Create New Account
Arab Youth Riot Broke Out in Hebron - after News of Hospital Destruction in Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Riots broke out in Hebron

Arab youth took to the streets after news of the destruction of a hospital in Gaza.

Adding this, that appears to be the image found, from a Tweet:

The IDF in Arabic:

'Due to the lack of medical equipment and the lack of medical staff, it was decided to bomb the Baptist Hospital in Gaza and give them euthanasia death.'


russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

