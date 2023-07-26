Create New Account
Shocking News - Clips
68 views
Published 15 hours ago

Senator Ted Cruz Rocks!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should be ashamed of themselves for suing the state of Texas.

Texas has been forced to address the problems the Biden administration created.

#BidenBorderCrisis #TedCruz

Keywords
liestexaslawsuitborderjoe bidencrisisted cruzkamala harrissenatorbiden administration sucks

