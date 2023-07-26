Senator Ted Cruz Rocks!
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should be ashamed of themselves for suing the state of Texas.
Texas has been forced to address the problems the Biden administration created.
#BidenBorderCrisis #TedCruz
