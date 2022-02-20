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Men Called to Arms in Donbass, Ukraine
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160 views • February 20, 2022
The Civil War that started in 2014 has escalated. Now that loved ones have been evacuated (women, children, elderly), men have been called up to fight for their homes against the Ukraine army which began their attack in Donetsk last Friday. The evacuees were sent to the Rostov region in Russia. Yes, Russia. Russia helps humanity while the Deep State murders the innocent.
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