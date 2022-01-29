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24 HOURS BEFORE THE GREATEST SHIT SHOW THE WORLD HAS EVER SEEN - POLICE BLOCKING THE CONVOY
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1074 views • January 29, 2022
The World's Greatest Shit Show is about to take place in Canada's capital city, OTTAWA.
On our way back from the HILL, we noticed the police were setting up roadblocks as the convoy began arriving.
UPDATE:
CONVOY has broken through the Barricades and is free to flow into OTTAWA.
The WORLD is depending on CANADA to take down this Dictator.
THIS MUST NOT FAIL!
Email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
wil paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
On our way back from the HILL, we noticed the police were setting up roadblocks as the convoy began arriving.
UPDATE:
CONVOY has broken through the Barricades and is free to flow into OTTAWA.
The WORLD is depending on CANADA to take down this Dictator.
THIS MUST NOT FAIL!
Email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
wil paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
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