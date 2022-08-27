Just as Our Lord Jesus Christ said to The Religious People at His Time in The Flesh, We say now to The same kind of People like Ralph Stair ~ James Rice and Company:

John 8:44 Ye Are of Your Father The Devil, and The Lusts of Your Father Ye WILL Do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, Because There is NO TRUTH in Him.

When He Speaketh a Lie, He Speaketh of His Own: For He is a Liar, and The Father of it.



https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/

https://rgstair.com/