Shirley MacLaine in Out on a Limb - Trance with Kevin Ryerson

Based on Shirley MacLaine's 1983 book "Out on a Limb" - made into a TV film in 1986. This is a clip from it that depicts her trance mediumship experience with Kevin Ryerson (who plays himself in the film with genuine trance). Many people work as trance mediums, such as Robert Goodwin who channels White Feather - see his website: https://www.whitefeatherspirit.com/

My books may also help newer seekers, see my webpage: https://jamesmcquittybooks.mystrikingly.com/



