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FBI Is Part Of The Deep State & Democrats Want To Monitor Your Texts
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120 views • July 16, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Democrats evolving about voter fraud - https://twitter.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1415410415090208775
Wnat more proof the FBI needs to be eliminated - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/14/rank-and-vile-stunning-inspector-general-report-shows-fbi-facilitating-predator-coach-larry-nassar-rape-of-u-s-gymnasts-worse-the-fbi-lied-to-investigators-and-then-the-doj-refused-to-prosecute/
FBI busted again, this time with the Whitmer kidnap plot - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/13/12-fbi-operatives-involved-in-gretchen-whitmer-kidnapping-plot-that-ended-with-six-arrests/
FBI is a useless tool of the deep state - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1415170052639399938
Capitol police to start surveilling Americans - https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/capitol-police-use-military-surveillance-equipment-role-intelligence-based-protective
Rand Paul introduces bill to end public transportation mask mandates - https://www.paul.senate.gov/news/dr-rand-paul-introduces-legislation-repeal-mask-mandates-public-transportation-%C2%A0
Navy completely trained in wokeness, fighting, not so much - https://thepostmillennial.com/navy-in-shambles-as-leaders-prioritize-wokeness-over-combat-training-report
Wall street and corporations urge congress to take over elections - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/14/150-multinational-corporations-the-wall-street-crowd-urge-congress-to-take-over-u-s-elections/
NASA says wobbling moon will cause flooding in the 2030s - https://news.sky.com/story/moon-wobble-to-bring-a-surge-of-severe-flooding-in-2030s-nasa-warns-12356279
Crenshaw shuts down dumb ass democrat - https://resistthemainstream.org/dem-leader-calls-gop-voter-efforts-racist-cites-civil-war-crenshaw-fires-back-with-five-words/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
Democrat "fact checkers" to monitor your texts for "misinformation" - https://summit.news/2021/07/12/democrat-groups-plan-to-fact-check-private-sms-messages/
DC passes law to allow vaxx to kids without parental consent - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80372/doctors-can-vaccinate-kids-in-dc-without-parental.html
Baltimore schools are shitholes run by democrats of course - https://news.yahoo.com/least-41-baltimore-high-school-121900046.html
Canada burning down all their churches - https://www.thecountersignal.com/news/45-churches-attacked
Don't charge your chevy bolt overnight or park it inside - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/14/gm-warns-some-bolt-ev-owners-dont-park-them-inside-or-charge-them-unattended-overnight.html
These democrats are all the same - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/ed-bucks-violent-sex-play-recounted-in-first-day-of-death-trial/ar-AAMagC4
You could see this coming - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/what-could-possibly-go-wrong/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1415782258657488896
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Democrats evolving about voter fraud - https://twitter.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1415410415090208775
Wnat more proof the FBI needs to be eliminated - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/14/rank-and-vile-stunning-inspector-general-report-shows-fbi-facilitating-predator-coach-larry-nassar-rape-of-u-s-gymnasts-worse-the-fbi-lied-to-investigators-and-then-the-doj-refused-to-prosecute/
FBI busted again, this time with the Whitmer kidnap plot - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/13/12-fbi-operatives-involved-in-gretchen-whitmer-kidnapping-plot-that-ended-with-six-arrests/
FBI is a useless tool of the deep state - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1415170052639399938
Capitol police to start surveilling Americans - https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/capitol-police-use-military-surveillance-equipment-role-intelligence-based-protective
Rand Paul introduces bill to end public transportation mask mandates - https://www.paul.senate.gov/news/dr-rand-paul-introduces-legislation-repeal-mask-mandates-public-transportation-%C2%A0
Navy completely trained in wokeness, fighting, not so much - https://thepostmillennial.com/navy-in-shambles-as-leaders-prioritize-wokeness-over-combat-training-report
Wall street and corporations urge congress to take over elections - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/14/150-multinational-corporations-the-wall-street-crowd-urge-congress-to-take-over-u-s-elections/
NASA says wobbling moon will cause flooding in the 2030s - https://news.sky.com/story/moon-wobble-to-bring-a-surge-of-severe-flooding-in-2030s-nasa-warns-12356279
Crenshaw shuts down dumb ass democrat - https://resistthemainstream.org/dem-leader-calls-gop-voter-efforts-racist-cites-civil-war-crenshaw-fires-back-with-five-words/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
Democrat "fact checkers" to monitor your texts for "misinformation" - https://summit.news/2021/07/12/democrat-groups-plan-to-fact-check-private-sms-messages/
DC passes law to allow vaxx to kids without parental consent - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80372/doctors-can-vaccinate-kids-in-dc-without-parental.html
Baltimore schools are shitholes run by democrats of course - https://news.yahoo.com/least-41-baltimore-high-school-121900046.html
Canada burning down all their churches - https://www.thecountersignal.com/news/45-churches-attacked
Don't charge your chevy bolt overnight or park it inside - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/14/gm-warns-some-bolt-ev-owners-dont-park-them-inside-or-charge-them-unattended-overnight.html
These democrats are all the same - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/ed-bucks-violent-sex-play-recounted-in-first-day-of-death-trial/ar-AAMagC4
You could see this coming - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/what-could-possibly-go-wrong/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1415782258657488896
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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