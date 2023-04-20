Debbie Lerman: How America’s National Security Complex Took Over the Pandemic Response

(April 15, 2023) Host Jan Jekielek of 'American Thought Leaders': "In this episode, I sit down with Brownstone Institute fellow Debbie Lerman to discuss her research into U.S. government documents and the origins of America’s pandemic policies.





"The response to COVID—from lockdowns to mask mandates to vaccine mandates—was actually a national security response, not a public health response, she argues.





"According to Lerman’s research, in a sharp break from official pandemic preparedness plans, the National Security Council (NSC) was put in charge of the pandemic policy in 2020. And Health and Human Services (HHS) was removed as the lead federal agency for the pandemic response and replaced with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), who “were like a deer in headlights,” she argues.





"What really happened in the first few months of 2020?





"And for years now, scientists have been working on mRNA technology, but prior to the COVID-19 vaccines, nothing had been approved. The pandemic turned into an opportunity, she says, and now—despite growing evidence of critical side effects from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines—Moderna and BioNTech have dozens of new mRNA vaccines and therapeutics in development."





American Thought Leaders: https://www.theepochtimes.com/debbie-lerman-how-americas-national-security-complex-took-over-the-pandemic-response_5197188.html





The Epoch Times: https://www.theepochtimes.com/