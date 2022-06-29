CD Radio –The Open Targeting of Our Children with Alex Newman

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International journalist and educator Alex Newman joins me
to discuss the establishment’s goal to capture our children and much more -
Live on Critical Disclosure Radio, hosted by Brighteon Radio.
Show Links and More:
https://libertylinks.io/jimslinks
E-mail:
Music Provided by https://purple-planet.com