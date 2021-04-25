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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Interview - COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Was Known, Ignored & Buried
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132 views • April 25, 2021
Must watch video of Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi who already said there would be blood clot issues from covid jabs. He also explains other issues that will result from the covid jabs like Cerebral Venous Thrombosis.
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