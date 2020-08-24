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Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Patricia Callisperis Interviewed About Chlorine Dioxide
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635 views • August 24, 2020
Patricia is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon who runs a small government-funded rehabilitation hospital in the City of Lapaz. She has taken on the challenge of building an operating suite in the rehabilitation hospital. She has been instrumental in helping get CHLORINE DIOXIDE approved in the country of Bolivia. (The subtitles are autogenerated and are not perfect, but you'll understand.)
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