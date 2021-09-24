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WHISTLEBLOWER REPORT: THE VAERS SCANDAL
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71 views • September 24, 2021
WHISTLEBLOWER REPORT: THE VAERS SCANDAL
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=614b74678a732108753c486a
Hospital Physician's Assistant, Deborah Conrad, has come forward with her testimony of the massive amount of Adverse Events not being reported by hospitals. She recorded a call with her hospital's president. Watch Full Show: https://thehighwire.com/WATCH/
Watch & share the trailer to COVIDLAND: The Lockdown and pre-order your copy today! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=614b74678a732108753c486a
Hospital Physician's Assistant, Deborah Conrad, has come forward with her testimony of the massive amount of Adverse Events not being reported by hospitals. She recorded a call with her hospital's president. Watch Full Show: https://thehighwire.com/WATCH/
Watch & share the trailer to COVIDLAND: The Lockdown and pre-order your copy today! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
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