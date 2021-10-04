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DR. TENPENNY: VACCINATED NEED TO REPENT, FORECASTS 200K DEAD
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114 views • October 04, 2021
Edward Szall had the opportunity to speak to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who says that Christians who got the jab should repent and that we could see upwards of 200,000 dead because of reactions to COVID therapy injections.
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