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MAAP Media Coverage at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
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30 views • June 04, 2021
June 4th 2021 MAAP Real Talk Show
MAAP Media copyrights 2021
Arizona veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix historical audit integrity in progress 2021.
Producer. Director host George Nemeh presented to you the current and what is happening in the state of Arizona politically. The status of the audit is moving fast I described the audit as a runaway train today they had a huge amount of volunteers they are at 60% or more tabulated they are up on time and according to my sources by the end of June, they should have a results of the audit.
MAAP Media copyrights 2021
Arizona veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix historical audit integrity in progress 2021.
Producer. Director host George Nemeh presented to you the current and what is happening in the state of Arizona politically. The status of the audit is moving fast I described the audit as a runaway train today they had a huge amount of volunteers they are at 60% or more tabulated they are up on time and according to my sources by the end of June, they should have a results of the audit.
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