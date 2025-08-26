Who Decides UFO Disclosure Brian Ruhe vs Dr. Karin McLeod

In this deep and thoughtful discussion, Brian Ruhe and Dr. Karin McLeod explore one of the most pressing questions in UFO research: who deserves to decide the pace and nature of disclosure?





Karin C. McLeod, PhD's website is https://beginitnowcoaching.com/ .





Brian argues for gradual disclosure, warning of societal chaos if governments or ETs revealed everything at once. He presents his view that beings like the Mantids and Grays have overseen Earth for millions of years and may hold authority over disclosure timing.

Dr. Karin challenges these assumptions, emphasizing the subjective nature of truth and questioning the ethics of secrecy. She raises concerns about free will, the dangers of abduction experiences, and whether human or non-human agents should decide what reality is shared with the public.





Topics include:

• The ethics of withholding UFO information

• Historical parallels (Galileo, Copernicus, and the Catholic Church)

• ET intentions, hybridization, and reptilian influence

• Breakaway civilizations & secret societies (Majestic 12)

• Preparing society for the ontological shock of disclosure

• Personal safety and the risks to experiencers like Suzy Hansen





The conversation highlights collaborative dialogue, growth mindset, and multiple perspectives, aiming toward a shared, evolving hypothesis of ET contact.

📺 Watch to consider: Should disclosure be fast and open—or careful and gradual?





