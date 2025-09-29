BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NATO’s Rutte: 'we are in an age of CONFRONTATION'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
24 hours ago

NATO’s Rutte: 'we are in an age of CONFRONTATION'

Then absolves himself of any blame: 'this is confrontation we did not seek'

Mentions usual scapegoats: 'Moscow, Beijing, Pyongyang, Tehran'.

Adding:  Moldova’s elections marred by MASSIVE violations

Media outlets are reporting numerous irregularities during Moldova’s parliamentary elections, recorded across different countries. 

The key points so far:

👉 In Austria, at polling center No. 38/3 in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee, voters were being bused to the center for the Moldovan parliamentary elections, according to Sputnik Moldova.

👉 Reports also mention issues in other European countries: in Târgu Mureș, Romania, observers were not allowed into the center; in France and Spain, accreditation was denied; and in Germany, a representative has been unable to access the ballot boxes since the morning.

👉 Ballot boxes for Moldova’s parliamentary elections in European polling stations were reported to be overflowing just a few hours after opening, raising suspicions they may have been pre-filled in advance, according to the Telegram channel Realny Kishinev (Real Chisinau).

👉 Moldova’s ruling PAS party allegedly sent instructions to overseas polling stations with “target figures” for the vote. For example, one station in Italy was expected to deliver 87% of votes for PAS with turnout of no less than 79%, the Telegram channel Balti 24 reported.

👉 Moldovan authorities are allegedly requiring parents of schoolchildren to send teachers photos of their ballots from the parliamentary elections. A screenshot of such correspondence, reportedly from Mihai Eminescu Secondary School, was shared by Sputnik Moldova.

👉 Unidentified individuals are reportedly offering €50 for a vote in favor of Moldova’s ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), as well as €20 for every additional voter brought to the polls, Sputnik Moldova reported, citing social media.

