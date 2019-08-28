Alex Was Accurate Again - Alex Jones Flashback From December 23 2015 - SKIP TO 1:33:25: (HMS) FOR THE INFO

SKIP TO 1:33:25: (HMS) FOR THE INFO

At 1h33m25s, Alex makes a prediction and statement on what's coming to America and the fate of Infowars as well as all Americans if no actions are taken to reverse the trends and alter the political course at the time.

Alex Jones Flashback from December 23 2015 - Yet another prediction by Infowars that came true but was forgotten over time, describing what's coming to America. Especially if Hillary Clinton had been elected. Or I should say, installed by fraud. What we all know has been attempted. By the way, for those of you who don't know, Alex's youtube channel was terminated during the night of Sunday August 5 2018 to Monday August 6 2018.