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From Garden to Table: Cooking Fresh Turnips & Greens + Pumpkin Update
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 23rd. I managed to pollinate a pumpkin blossom, so fingers crossed it takes! I’m also experimenting with a new method for growing them. The East garden is thriving with zucchini, pumpkins, and watermelon… and I’m excited to start harvesting fresh tomatoes soon. I cooked the recently picked turnips and greens, and it turned out to be a delicious and tasty dish. It’s been a cool and rainy end to the week, but still a good one!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
home gardeninggarden updategrowing pumpkinskamakura japankamakura gardenvegetable garden japanjapanese gardenjapan gardeningorganic gardening japanpumpkin pollinationhand pollinating pumpkinzucchini gardenwatermelon gardenfresh harvestgarden to tablecooking garden vegetablesturnip greens reciperainy season gardenmay garden updatekamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:43Pollinating Pumpkin Blossoms

03:28Checking in on the East Garden Plants

05:35Fertilizing East Garden Plants

06:37Fertilizing South Garden Plants

10:25Checking the Almost-ripe Tomatoes

12:02Pre-Rain Walk in the Park with Haru

13:45Checking Plants After the Rain

16:22Cooking up the Turnips & Greens

20:25Turnip Taste Test

21:45Post-Rain/Walk Garden Check up

23:25Scenes of Kamakura

23:58Mt. Fuji 富士山

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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