From Garden to Table: Cooking Fresh Turnips & Greens + Pumpkin Update

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 23rd. I managed to pollinate a pumpkin blossom, so fingers crossed it takes! I’m also experimenting with a new method for growing them. The East garden is thriving with zucchini, pumpkins, and watermelon… and I’m excited to start harvesting fresh tomatoes soon. I cooked the recently picked turnips and greens, and it turned out to be a delicious and tasty dish. It’s been a cool and rainy end to the week, but still a good one!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:43Pollinating Pumpkin Blossoms
03:28Checking in on the East Garden Plants
05:35Fertilizing East Garden Plants
06:37Fertilizing South Garden Plants
10:25Checking the Almost-ripe Tomatoes
12:02Pre-Rain Walk in the Park with Haru
13:45Checking Plants After the Rain
16:22Cooking up the Turnips & Greens
20:25Turnip Taste Test
21:45Post-Rain/Walk Garden Check up
23:25Scenes of Kamakura
23:58Mt. Fuji 富士山