From Garden to Table: Cooking Fresh Turnips & Greens + Pumpkin Update

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 23rd. I managed to pollinate a pumpkin blossom, so fingers crossed it takes! I’m also experimenting with a new method for growing them. The East garden is thriving with zucchini, pumpkins, and watermelon… and I’m excited to start harvesting fresh tomatoes soon. I cooked the recently picked turnips and greens, and it turned out to be a delicious and tasty dish. It’s been a cool and rainy end to the week, but still a good one!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll