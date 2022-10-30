What the WEF just did at Davos in the Desert is insane

Redacted, October 27, 2022
The “Davos men” are meeting this week in Saudi Arabia at an event that is nicknamed “Davos in the Desert.” It is formally the Future Investment Initiative and it takes place in Saudi Arabia. Like Davos, the event features unelected powerful and wealthy people discussing “humanity.” As in, life for us all. We take a look at their agenda to see if there is anything there that we humans need to know about.
Redacted
https://redacted.inc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.