Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What the WEF just did at Davos in the Desert is insane
183 views
channel image
Data Dumper
Published 23 days ago |

Redacted, October 27, 2022


The “Davos men” are meeting this week in Saudi Arabia at an event that is nicknamed “Davos in the Desert.” It is formally the Future Investment Initiative and it takes place in Saudi Arabia. Like Davos, the event features unelected powerful and wealthy people discussing “humanity.” As in, life for us all. We take a look at their agenda to see if there is anything there that we humans need to know about.


Redacted

https://redacted.inc

Keywords
davosdesertwef

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket