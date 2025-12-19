BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Island Heartbeat
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 22 hours ago

style: Roots Reggae / Island Fusion Tempo: 74 BPM The reggae concert bursts with syncopated guitar skanks, deep rolling bass, and bright, rhythmic drums, Steel pans weave melodic lines over the groove, Two vibrant vocalists blend call-and-response harmonies, Live percussion, horns, and natural background sounds evoke Caribbean energy and unity


(Intro: The sound of a crashing wave fades into a warm, rhythmic "one-drop" drum beat. A deep, fuzzy bassline enters, locking in with the sharp chunk-chunk of a muted electric guitar.) [Verse 1] (Vocalist 1): Golden sun dip down below the blue The dusty road is calling me and you Can you hear the woodblock? Can you feel the heat? The dust is rising up from dancing feet. (Vocalist 2 - Harmony): (Rising up from dancing feet) (Vocalist 1): The rhythm is a river, let it flow From the mountain peak to the valley low. [Chorus] (Call & Response - Both Vocalists) Vocalist 1: Can you feel the spirit rising? Vocalist 2: (One love, one light!) Vocalist 1: No more walls and no disguising. Vocalist 2: (Hold the rhythm tight!) Together: It’s the steel pan singing in the breeze Moving through the palms and the almond trees One heartbeat, one steady line Everything is gonna be just fine. [Instrumental Break] (The horns take the lead here—a bright trio of saxophone, trumpet, and trombone playing a punchy, syncopated melody. Underneath, the steel pans ripple like water, playing a fast, melodic counter-point to the heavy bass.) [Verse 2] (Vocalist 2): Forget the static and the city noise We’re finding balance, finding simple joys The conga speaks a language loud and clear Leaving all the shadows in the yesteryear. (Vocalist 1 - Harmony): (Leaving them in yesteryear) [Bridge] (Vocalists together - building intensity) The bass is the earth, the drums are the rain Washing away the worry and the pain (Vocalist 1): Lift your hands up! (Vocalist 2): To the sky! (Vocalist 1): Look your brother... (Vocalist 2): In the eye! [Outro] (The groove strips back to just the bass and the steel pans. The sound of a distant whistle and people cheering in the crowd blends into the mix.) Vocalist 1: Feel the pulse... Vocalist 2: (Island heartbeat) Vocalist 1: Let it roll... Vocalist 2: (Sweetest melody) (The music fades out with a final, echoing rimshot on the snare drum and the faint sound of the ocean.)

Keywords
hornsthe reggae concert bursts with syncopated guitar skanksdeep rolling bassand brightrhythmic drumssteel pans weave melodic lines over the groovetwo vibrant vocalists blend call-and-response harmonieslive percussionand natural background sounds evoke caribbean energy and unity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China erupts over $11.1B U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, warns of &#8220;military confrontation and war&#8221;

China erupts over $11.1B U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, warns of “military confrontation and war”

Cassie B.
Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Kevin Hughes
Coffee&#8217;s second life: How your morning brew&#8217;s waste can detoxify heavy metals from water

Coffee’s second life: How your morning brew’s waste can detoxify heavy metals from water

Cassie B.
U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

Patrick Lewis
How forced immunizations, fraudulent science and corporate greed have endangered public health

How forced immunizations, fraudulent science and corporate greed have endangered public health

Patrick Lewis
Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy