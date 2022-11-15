Create New Account
Get Biblical Understanding #153 - Kindness and Gentleness
The Berean Call
Published 14 days ago

2 CORINTHIANS 6:3-6 Giving no offence in any thing, that the ministry be not blamed: But in all things approving ourselves as the ministers of God, in much patience, in afflictions, in necessities, in distresses, In stripes, in imprisonments, in tumults, in labours, in watchings, in fastings; By pureness, by knowledge, by longsuffering, by kindness, by the Holy Ghost, by love unfeigned [genuine],


2 CORINTHIANS 10:1 Now I Paul myself beseech you by the meekness and gentleness of Christ, who in presence am base among you, but being absent am bold toward you:


GALATIANS 5:22-23 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.


EPHESIANS 2:7 That in the ages to come he might show the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.


EPHESIANS 4:32 And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you.


PHILIPPIANS 4:4-5 Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice. Let your moderation [gentleness] be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.


COLOSSIANS 3:12 Put on therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, longsuffering;


1 THESSALONIANS 2:7 But we were gentle among you, even as a nurse cherisheth her children:

