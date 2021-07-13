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Top Equities Investor There Is No Delta Variant . . . Not Novel. . . No Pandemic. Dr David Martin
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70 views • July 13, 2021
Wow! This is so worth watching, Dr Martin presents a stack of concise details on what is and has been really going on, in the so called medical crises; going back a ways in time. Dr Martin is well spoken, and filled with so much knowledge and information, I would consider him a walking encyclopedia on this subject.
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