Intel Agencies Are Buying Loads of Personal Data on Americans
A recently declassified report from the nation’s top spy agency confirms that the government buys commercially available information on Americans, and lots of it. Also, a record-breaking national shortage of drugs used for treating infections, cancer, and a number of other conditions is plaguing our nation’s healthcare system; Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent trip to China wasn’t exactly a success; Chinese hackers hacked into hundreds of public- and private-sector organizations around the world; and an Irish legislator endorses a bill that would criminalize speech that make other feel insecure.  

In the second part of the show, Steve Bonta and Selwyn Duke discuss Islam in America, and two members of The John Birch Society's research and legislative team discuss state legislation that supports medical freedom and urge taking action. 

