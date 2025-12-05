Physical Layer Advancements Supporting ITU-R Future Technology Trends: Mohamed-Slim Alouini (Professor, KAUST), Giovanni Mangraviti (R&D Expert, IMEC), Ari Kynaslahti (VP, Nokia), and Aarno Pärssinen (Professor at 6G Flagship/University of Oulu and Co-Chair, Microelectronics Finland

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbmmrgFBOMovGyDAAlDFO3Bs3Pme85DPC&si=66RTZ80j0-bNDxnx

.

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996487357210783791?t=QZe4JmJk4MOgKinUa7m-6g&s=19





Biology-to-machine (B2M) protocol https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biology-to-machine+(B2M)+protocol&source=android

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Eleventhstar1/status/1862662473985458560?t=AhA819oiKeuM99GRaj6HXw&s=19





Nanotechnology and Global Security -2016





Edge Of Horizon III https://www.jstor.org/stable/26326438?searchText=Nano

￼

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Inside+the+Body%E2%80%99s+Future%3A+How+Bio-NanoThings+Will+Change+Disease+Detection+Ian+F+Akildiz&source=android

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996148942996906054?t=moHHCIf1pRXfgCU4b-nNAw&s=19

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997052446326042888?t=X5G4VOcwUNqOJJtKybP9fw&s=19





Josep Miquel Jornet https://search.brave.com/search?q=Joseph+Jornet&source=web&summary=0

￼

.

Joseph Jornet "In Many Cases We're Talking About Controlling Your Genome"





Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band (and Beyond): From Nanomaterials to Macrosystems: Dr. Josep M. Jornet UN-LAB @ Northeastern University 2021 https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929055237966299402?t=uPVZ3wkYyvncEVxi7UwIIQ&s=19

.

Videos By Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief Of The international Telecommunications Union United Nations Journal On Future And Evolving Technologies A.I. For Good.





5G: 5G & Network Transformation Conference: Prof. Dr. Ian F. Akyıldız - Georgia Tech https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-ChmD3mwaEg&pp=0gcJCR4Bo7VqN5tD

.

5G: Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks Georgia Tech Institute Ian F Akyildiz 2022 https://rumble.com/v489zn2-fundamentals-of-molecular-nano-communication-networks-georgia-tech-institut.html

.

NYUAD Institute Imagine disease detection from within your body! 🌐 Join us for a talk on PANACEA, where bio-nanodevices monitor infection levels & relay data in real time. https://x.com/NYUADInstitute/status/1852433737927233910?t=H7nWsczNyHyUie1bVnhHQw&s=19

.





6G: Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024 Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks Georgia Tech Institute Ian F Akyildiz 2022 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Inside+the+Body%E2%80%99s+Future%3A+How+Bio-NanoThings+Will+Change+Disease+Detection+Ian+F+Akildiz&source=android

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996463833800687917?t=V58924rGeDdRFOtNdRWMmw&s=19



