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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/god-is-opening-deep-revelation-rosh-hashanah/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "This is a special edition of my podcast as I am releasing the prophetic word for September early, and it coincides with the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share what the Lord showed me about this month and this special season. It’s a powerful time to hear The LORD as we are coming to a crossroads and will need to know which way God is leading us."