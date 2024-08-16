BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Polyethylene Glycol (PEG), Nanolipids in Covid Jab.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
8 months ago

Polyethylene Glycol 2000: not for for human use, is being injected into our children.


PEG (Polyethylene glycol 2000), a nanolipid component of the covid shots can cause serious anaphylaxis, seizures and death.


So far there have been 10,849 cases of anaphylaxis reported to VAERS


46,932 reports of severe allergic reactions (https://openvaers.com/covid-data/anaphylaxis)


80% of cases are in females


T.me/childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk


Join Aussie Flyers:


Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers


Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers


Bitchute -  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers


Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572


Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine


Aussie Flyers Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer


Email - [email protected]



All rights reserved.

Keywords
covid vaccinepegpolyethylene glycolnanolipids
