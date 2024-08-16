Polyethylene Glycol (PEG), Nanolipids in Covid Jab.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Polyethylene Glycol 2000: not for for human use, is being injected into our children.
PEG (Polyethylene glycol 2000), a nanolipid component of the covid shots can cause serious anaphylaxis, seizures and death.
So far there have been 10,849 cases of anaphylaxis reported to VAERS
46,932 reports of severe allergic reactions (https://openvaers.com/covid-data/anaphylaxis)
80% of cases are in females
