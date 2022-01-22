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Maskless Shopping at Mako's Convenience Store in Honolulu
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30 views • January 22, 2022
On January 21, 2022, one dozen freedom fighters dying from thirst following a march in Honolulu, dared to stop at Mako's convenience store to buy something to drink. The clerk, Brandon, was not very accommodating, threatened to call the police and refused service to all except one lady who had a medical exemption card. A blustering man reentered the store and was able to relive his high school bullying days and tell us how we needed to follow the "rules".
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
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#Makos #Brandon #Maskless
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Makos #Brandon #Maskless
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