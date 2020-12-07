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EP 2227-6PM SCOTUS JUSTICE ALITO MAKES TECTONIC MOVE TO HEAR PENNSYLVANIA CASE
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47 views • December 07, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2227-6PM EASTERN
SUNDAY - DECEMBER 06, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1198256253 
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2227-6PM EASTERN
SUNDAY - DECEMBER 06, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=11982562EP 2227-6PM SCOTUS JUSTICE ALITO MAKES TECTONIC MOVE TO HEAR PENNSYLVANIA CASE 

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has made a critical decision which may signal the court’s willingness to hear a controversial case attempting to flip Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results.

SPECIAL GUEST: Dr. Nick Begich is well known for his work and research on HAARP;"Mind Effects" and more. He has widely reported in these areas as an expert for many publications, government organizations and private companies. He has been an expert witness for the European Parliament on these subjects and provides significant research contributions in this area. Also, through the Lay Institute on Technologies he organized a private meeting of top scientists in the area of mind effects in 2007.
Begich has authored five books in seven languages on technology and the impacts of change. Heard on thousands of radio and television talk shows and documentaries, he is a frequent commentator on new technologies, energy, politics, education and the environment. Website: earthpulse.com   https://bit.ly/2VJJ1VV 

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