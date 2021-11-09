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The Stew Peters Show 11. 9. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
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71 views • November 09, 2021
Pfizer Trial Injured Teen BREAKS SILENCE, Gavin Newsom Details, FDA BUSTED and MORE!
If any poor unfortunate soul represents the way our leaders have misled and lied to us, it’s 13-year-old Maddie De Garay. Her mother Stephanie was a Biden voter and a complete believer in this vaccine, so much so that she volunteered her daughter for a Pfizer vaccine trial. Now she’s suffering from an erratic pulse, muscle spasms, headaches, has lost the ability to walk or even cough properly, is confined to a wheelchair and has to use a feeding tube. Her mother joins Stew to discuss this medical injustice.
Karen Kingston is a former pharmaceutical employee and whistleblower, and in this interview with the Stew Peters Show, she explains how the FDA has stepped in to purge the official vaccine data of any patients experiencing adverse reactions. She has the documents!
Did California's Governor develop Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) after getting injected with the Moderna booster shot? Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall looks into these rumors and the mystery of his disappearance.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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If any poor unfortunate soul represents the way our leaders have misled and lied to us, it’s 13-year-old Maddie De Garay. Her mother Stephanie was a Biden voter and a complete believer in this vaccine, so much so that she volunteered her daughter for a Pfizer vaccine trial. Now she’s suffering from an erratic pulse, muscle spasms, headaches, has lost the ability to walk or even cough properly, is confined to a wheelchair and has to use a feeding tube. Her mother joins Stew to discuss this medical injustice.
Karen Kingston is a former pharmaceutical employee and whistleblower, and in this interview with the Stew Peters Show, she explains how the FDA has stepped in to purge the official vaccine data of any patients experiencing adverse reactions. She has the documents!
Did California's Governor develop Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) after getting injected with the Moderna booster shot? Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall looks into these rumors and the mystery of his disappearance.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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