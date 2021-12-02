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US TO SNEAK INTO AFGHANISTAN (Not to rescue abandoned American children) [JEFFREY PRATHER]
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160 views • December 02, 2021
US TO SNEAK INTO AFGHANISTAN (Not to rescue abandoned American children) [JEFFREY PRATHER]
USAF HVAC personnel ordered to Afghanistan!
Not to rescue abandoned American children!
But to support China's lithium mines!
50 states oppose jab!
19 Dems leaving Congress!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h2vFaXqU4QY/
https://jeffreyprather.com/exclusive-us-to-sneak-into-afghanistan/
Today on The Prather Point:
USAF HVAC personnel ordered to Afghanistan!
Not to rescue abandoned American children!
But to support China’s lithium mines!
50 states oppose jab!
19 Dems leaving Congress!
USAF HVAC personnel ordered to Afghanistan!
Not to rescue abandoned American children!
But to support China's lithium mines!
50 states oppose jab!
19 Dems leaving Congress!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h2vFaXqU4QY/
https://jeffreyprather.com/exclusive-us-to-sneak-into-afghanistan/
Today on The Prather Point:
USAF HVAC personnel ordered to Afghanistan!
Not to rescue abandoned American children!
But to support China’s lithium mines!
50 states oppose jab!
19 Dems leaving Congress!
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