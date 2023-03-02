And We Know 2.3.2023 Traffickers caught, TRUMP interview, Balloon SATELLITES RACE wars, Parents WIN, EGGS! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
Feb 3, 2023
After yesterday’s video, we need to find those things that are positive… arrests made in trafficking, Governor helps state with school choice, egg alternatives..and President Trump speaks up about different issues we face…
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