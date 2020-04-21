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Pope Francis World Youth Day Vestments seem to feature Pedophile Logo!!
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265 views • April 21, 2020
“Boy Lover” Symbolism? Pope Francis’ World Youth Day Vestments seem to feature Pedophile Logo!! The logo the FBI has identified as conveying pedophilia or pederasty, nevertheless it is almost so and certainly similar enough to where an untrained eye could not tell the difference. This accomplishes two things: Anyone who is an insider can tell what it is meant to signify and therefore “gets” it; and yet, should the need ever arise, pedophiliac symbolism can be denied since the logo is not perfectly identical.
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