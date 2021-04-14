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FIRED CANADIAN FRONTLINE NURSES - ADVOCATING FOR PATIENTS (PART 2)
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386 views • April 14, 2021
Join @Canadian Frontline Nurses, Sarah Choujounian and Kristen Nagle, for part 2 of their interview with Bright Light News.
(00:50) Why is the mainstream media not reporting on the harms of lockdowns?
(02:37) Why are govt measures counter to the promotion of good health, immunity and well-being?
(04:00) Growing reports of lockdown harms
(05:38) Did you see an increase of deaths in your nursing home?
(06:25) Does the epidemiological data support lockdowns?
(06:41) Ages of deaths with or from Covid-19
(07:53) Flu in Canada has disappeared.
(08:23) Dying with or from Covid-19
(08:48) Mainstream media misrepresentation of London morgue being “over capacity”
(10:22) How did you meet and end up in Washington, D.C., together?
(11:12) New York city whistleblower, Nurse Erin
(12:52) Global Frontline Nurses formation
(13:35) Speaking in Washington, D.C., health summit
(14:58) GlobalFrontlineNurses.com goals
(15:45) CanadianFrontlineNurses.ca
(17:49) How can families advocate for their loved ones?
Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d0ddd70f-06b0-4699-9402-d4014222993f
(00:50) Why is the mainstream media not reporting on the harms of lockdowns?
(02:37) Why are govt measures counter to the promotion of good health, immunity and well-being?
(04:00) Growing reports of lockdown harms
(05:38) Did you see an increase of deaths in your nursing home?
(06:25) Does the epidemiological data support lockdowns?
(06:41) Ages of deaths with or from Covid-19
(07:53) Flu in Canada has disappeared.
(08:23) Dying with or from Covid-19
(08:48) Mainstream media misrepresentation of London morgue being “over capacity”
(10:22) How did you meet and end up in Washington, D.C., together?
(11:12) New York city whistleblower, Nurse Erin
(12:52) Global Frontline Nurses formation
(13:35) Speaking in Washington, D.C., health summit
(14:58) GlobalFrontlineNurses.com goals
(15:45) CanadianFrontlineNurses.ca
(17:49) How can families advocate for their loved ones?
Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d0ddd70f-06b0-4699-9402-d4014222993f
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