MZTV 1311: Andrea Yates Drowned Her Five Children to Save Them From Hell
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Published 15 hours ago

Is a woman who drowns her five children because of what her pastor told her about hell and "the age of accountability"—is such a woman insane, or is she the only one taking the Christian teaching of eternal torment seriously?

