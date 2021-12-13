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The Lost Gospel of Q (Quelle)
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57 views • December 13, 2021
WhipLash347, [12/13/2021 6:25 AM]
[Forwarded from WhipLash347]
The Q source (also Q document, Q Gospel, Q Sayings Gospel, or Q from German: Quelle, meaning "source") is a hypothetical written collection of primarily Jesus' sayings (logia). Q is part of the comm...
Who has the video of the guy at book store who found an old book with the msg in it about Q?
These are my 2 copies of the Lost Gospel.
There were 777 books not 66 in the Bible.
I do know they were seized/uncovered from underneath the Vatican and have and are being assembled to be released.
[Forwarded from WhipLash347]
The Q source (also Q document, Q Gospel, Q Sayings Gospel, or Q from German: Quelle, meaning "source") is a hypothetical written collection of primarily Jesus' sayings (logia). Q is part of the comm...
Who has the video of the guy at book store who found an old book with the msg in it about Q?
These are my 2 copies of the Lost Gospel.
There were 777 books not 66 in the Bible.
I do know they were seized/uncovered from underneath the Vatican and have and are being assembled to be released.
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