5 Survival Traps and Snares that WORK! - Primitive Traps

When it comes to finding food in a survival situation, traps and snares are a key survival skill. In this bushcraft survival video I'll show you how to make 5 survival traps and snares that work. We'll first take a quick look at the simple and effective wire rabbit snare, then move on to the spring pole snare. In case you don't have a good sapling close by, I show how to make a lift pole snare, aka a flip up snare. Then I'll show how to make a baited cubby snare with both a sapling spring pole and a Spanish windlass trap setup.
Clay Hayes
