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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - August 3, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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100 views • August 03, 2020
Stroppy Me Bumper Sticker:
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImW7Ozx5zMU
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://twitter.com/RealSLokhova/status/1289677731450351616
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/devin-nunes-john-durham-could-intercede-in-michael-flynn-case
https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1289560337910575108
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/unreal-obama-roommate-former-senior-advisor-valerie-jarrett-not-answer-whether-president-obama-knew-trump-spying/
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1289973007406886912
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/somethings-not-quite-right-secretary-state-pompeo-drops-bomb-senator-feinstein-outs-many-meetings-irans-foreign-minister-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/exclusive-roger-stone-provides-evidence-corrupt-dishonest-democrat-eric-swalwell-lied-ag-bill-barr/
Other News:
https://twitter.com/RealSLokhova/status/1289685402446491648
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/cdc-director-acknowledges-hospitals-have-a-monetary-incentive-to-overcount-coronavirus-deaths
https://www.innovations-report.com/html/reports/medicine-health/report-33162.html
https://wearethene.ws/assets/images/l0/ef/71/ef712753539b58175edc6473c6fb6491b74a15249e3226d2de64892c5ddaf977.jpg
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/10163583.html#10164206
https://invidio.us/watch?v=9uSkQOk8Nkw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGSRUvrqSrI
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1289773516833714176
https://twitter.com/art_annu/status/1289609078205865984?cxt=HHwWgMCmveiDmuYjAAAA
https://twitter.com/KerriKupecDOJ/status/1289694187781337088
https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/1289610455388844032?cxt=HHwWgoCn2azlkuYjAAAA
https://twitter.com/LisaMei62/status/1289738869852655616?cxt=HHwWgMCm6eaqieYjAAAA
https://twitter.com/illdiscourse/status/1289267822456004609
https://twitter.com/ETheFriend/status/1289740803590430720
https://twitter.com/ConspiracyCen/status/1289753020088160257?cxt=HHwWiMChpZ69zOYjAAAA
https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1289877923256840192
https://new.qmap.pub/drop/3570
https://twitter.com/anony_fa_mous/status/1289576577395646464?cxt=HHwWgsCm2Ym4xeUjAAAA
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3291.htm
https://usareally.com/3572-list-of-all-us-politicians-charged-convicted-of-sex-crimes-against-minors
https://wearethene.ws/assets/images/l0/cd/ae/cdae0ad4e46cafd94dd41161a3e7db53554f0e6bfe996f79df2211434076be16.png
https://twitter.com/NoRemorseAFVET4/status/1289607343273947137
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-gang-must-going-steal-hollow-joe-may-worst-democrat-candidate-history/
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImW7Ozx5zMU
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://twitter.com/RealSLokhova/status/1289677731450351616
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/devin-nunes-john-durham-could-intercede-in-michael-flynn-case
https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1289560337910575108
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/unreal-obama-roommate-former-senior-advisor-valerie-jarrett-not-answer-whether-president-obama-knew-trump-spying/
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1289973007406886912
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/somethings-not-quite-right-secretary-state-pompeo-drops-bomb-senator-feinstein-outs-many-meetings-irans-foreign-minister-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/exclusive-roger-stone-provides-evidence-corrupt-dishonest-democrat-eric-swalwell-lied-ag-bill-barr/
Other News:
https://twitter.com/RealSLokhova/status/1289685402446491648
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/cdc-director-acknowledges-hospitals-have-a-monetary-incentive-to-overcount-coronavirus-deaths
https://www.innovations-report.com/html/reports/medicine-health/report-33162.html
https://wearethene.ws/assets/images/l0/ef/71/ef712753539b58175edc6473c6fb6491b74a15249e3226d2de64892c5ddaf977.jpg
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/10163583.html#10164206
https://invidio.us/watch?v=9uSkQOk8Nkw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGSRUvrqSrI
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1289773516833714176
https://twitter.com/art_annu/status/1289609078205865984?cxt=HHwWgMCmveiDmuYjAAAA
https://twitter.com/KerriKupecDOJ/status/1289694187781337088
https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/1289610455388844032?cxt=HHwWgoCn2azlkuYjAAAA
https://twitter.com/LisaMei62/status/1289738869852655616?cxt=HHwWgMCm6eaqieYjAAAA
https://twitter.com/illdiscourse/status/1289267822456004609
https://twitter.com/ETheFriend/status/1289740803590430720
https://twitter.com/ConspiracyCen/status/1289753020088160257?cxt=HHwWiMChpZ69zOYjAAAA
https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1289877923256840192
https://new.qmap.pub/drop/3570
https://twitter.com/anony_fa_mous/status/1289576577395646464?cxt=HHwWgsCm2Ym4xeUjAAAA
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3291.htm
https://usareally.com/3572-list-of-all-us-politicians-charged-convicted-of-sex-crimes-against-minors
https://wearethene.ws/assets/images/l0/cd/ae/cdae0ad4e46cafd94dd41161a3e7db53554f0e6bfe996f79df2211434076be16.png
https://twitter.com/NoRemorseAFVET4/status/1289607343273947137
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-gang-must-going-steal-hollow-joe-may-worst-democrat-candidate-history/
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
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