Accelerating the Awakening: “COVID 1984 Was the Best Gift They Could Have Given to Us”

"So that gift of these people, which I often term the predator class, that gift of them choosing to act — all it has done is accelerated the awakening overall," explained Broze.

"They push — more wake up. They push — more wake up, right? I do believe and have believed for years; it's going to have to get worse before it gets better."

Full Video: https://theconsciousresistance.com/how-to-stop-the-spread-of-technocracy-in-mexico-and-beyond-derrick-broze/

Upload via https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

Mirrored - Red Voice Media





