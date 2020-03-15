More Chaos: House Iran War Vote, Coronavirus Stimulus, Euro Travel Ban!

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As the House further debates a resolution restricting President Trump's power to make war on Iran, the House is rushing through a "coronavirus stimulus" bill pumping more billions into the pockets of the well-connected. Meanwhile, President Trump has announced that no flights from Europe can land in the US. How is that going to work? And where's the authority?
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