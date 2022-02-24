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Devils Disciples in the Pews: Thieves Go to Church but Only to Prey
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22 views • February 24, 2022
Despicable Dregs of Society - 78-year-old woman robbed while praying in church
Let us Prey! Granny, or anyone else for that matter, is NOT Safe even in the House of the Lord!
Companion article here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/devils-disciples-in-the-pews-thieves-go-to-church-but-only-to-prey/
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Let us Prey! Granny, or anyone else for that matter, is NOT Safe even in the House of the Lord!
Companion article here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/devils-disciples-in-the-pews-thieves-go-to-church-but-only-to-prey/
Your help is desperately needed to keep these Videos coming Folks! Please donate to this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
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