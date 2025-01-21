© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The number of US chain drugstore closings are rapidly growing. In many cases they are cost-cutting measures attempting to return focus to business goals, such as expanding as retail pharmacies. Nevertheless, many big-name drugstore chains such as Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid have been affected by the closings. The chains blame changing consumer spending habits, competition from Amazon and other businesses, labor shortages, and theft. My new video report, "More US Drugstores Continuing To Close."