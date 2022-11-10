The Convergence Event Horizon - Key Findings Summary
Dec 23, 2020MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY. For Lauda Leon session inquiries, bookings and speaking engagements, contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email Lauda: [email protected] [email protected] * Thank you to the commentator that suggested we do this video. The summary here is by no means a complete overview of our materials presented over the years, however the works here with additional information will assist those who may be newer to our station. We would like to wish everyone Goodness throughout 2021 and beyond and may we all take Residence to emit our Greatest Positive Intentions in Healing and Calling. Sending Love ~ L&G Notations: I would like to elaborate that the trinity bodies that Watch and record all thoughts and deeds are also the Appointed Instruments of Testing and Judgement here in Divine Authority- hence they operate as police and judges. Alcyone carries a 'cold flame' also in celestial makeup according to Lauda's inner knowing. When the allegory accounts are unveiled, one will find that Saturn and Jupiter are both encoded as siblings, as father and son AND even as lovers in their pending convergence/intercourse/crossing. I will example this further in my next solo project. In terms of the star based templates we are all born into in flesh, it is vital to comprehend that we always have CHOICE of will to be Positive in our Sovereign Spirit, even if the stars influence certain cellular impulses/leanings within what we are here to Overcome in Testing, being borne part of their 'material' planes - GL The Trinary System comes in by way of a unique trans-dimensional piercing through the veils which defies mainstream physics concepts. More on the Convergence of the Event Horizon with regards to the Trinary System and our evolutionary Leap through the eye of the needle. This Piercing will be reflected in the conscious membrane of every cell within the entire Inverse Universe. Alcyone, within the Inverse Universe is the micro aspect of Sirius and affects the entire Binary Solar System in the dance prior to the Convergence of the Event Horizon dispensing with the binary duality reelity subject to the rogue cosmic celestial fallen planets. More on the Celestial workings in upcoming videos from both George and I. ~ LL Celestial intercoursing/crossing prior to the new born king/sun 'sparked' i.e birthed within this system of duality https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fV8vB... The celestial trinity bodies within our inverted duality matrix underworld system https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzWCo... Earth in the middle of the 'street'...Sung from the perspective of Saturn https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iETHb... DECLARATION OF LAW: As per the Law, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto our energy bodies or upon anything or entity that has our Name Written upon it in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, their energies will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection. The same effect is enacted for any deliberate harm intended in misuse of our publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes. All materials produced by Sovereign Ki are for the express purpose of the Highest Prime Original Good outside all matrices, counterfeit realities and inverse verses on all levels, dimensions, densities, folds, pockets and times in timelessness. Shared information and labors are intended to serve the Highest Positive Potential in Unlocking individuals towards the Great Becoming of all that Seek Truth, Heart wisdom, the Heart of all Verses, Knowledge and Emancipation from all bound realities- Lauda and George Leon Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 Outro- The Tide- The Irrespresibles
