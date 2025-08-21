BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BP EXCLUSIVE 📰 ALLEGED ISRAELI P3DO 🔞 MET WITH FBI, NSA BEFORE FLEEING TO ISRAEL❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
685 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 1 day ago

The United States should not let men arrested for felony sex offenses with minors leave the country without trial, yet a high ranking official in Israel’s cyber directorate was allowed to do just that. This video contains the latest details of the arrest.


https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1958154630904369560


Sigal Chattah, US Attorney for Nevada and a Trump-appointed, Israeli-born official, announced that her office will not prosecute Israeli child predator suspect Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, leaving the case in the hands of the local district attorney.


This is odd, as the other seven individuals charged in the same federal child sex sting are being prosecuted by her office.


Chattah has deactivated her X account following public backlash over the decision.


Follow: @AFpost


https://x.com/AFpost/status/1957858698392666557


Saagar reveals exclusive BP reporting on new details of the Israeli government official arrested and released after a pedo sting.


Sign up for a PREMIUM Breaking Points subscriptions for full early access to uncut shows and LIVE AMAs with the hosts every week: https://breakingpoints.locals.com/support


Merch Store: https://shop.breakingpoints.com/


To listen to Breaking Points as a podcast, check them out on Apple and Spotify


Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/breaking-points-with-krystal-and-saagar/id1570045623


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Kbsy61zJSzPxNZZ3PKbXl


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Breaking-Points/61575893472315/


#news #politics #youtube


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp3QoDaP4x4

Keywords
breaking pointstom alexandrovichsigal chattahchild trafficking stingextradited to israel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy