BP EXCLUSIVE 📰 ALLEGED ISRAELI P3DO 🔞 MET WITH FBI, NSA BEFORE FLEEING TO ISRAEL❗

The United States should not let men arrested for felony sex offenses with minors leave the country without trial, yet a high ranking official in Israel’s cyber directorate was allowed to do just that. This video contains the latest details of the arrest.





https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1958154630904369560





Sigal Chattah, US Attorney for Nevada and a Trump-appointed, Israeli-born official, announced that her office will not prosecute Israeli child predator suspect Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, leaving the case in the hands of the local district attorney.





This is odd, as the other seven individuals charged in the same federal child sex sting are being prosecuted by her office.





Chattah has deactivated her X account following public backlash over the decision.





https://x.com/AFpost/status/1957858698392666557





Saagar reveals exclusive BP reporting on new details of the Israeli government official arrested and released after a pedo sting.





