September 18, 2022 Miles Guo’s Exclusive Exposé: No.4 Which Country Will China Ally With After Putin’s Death?

【Exclusive】09/18/2022 Miles Guo: Which country will China ally with after Putin’s death? Will the future new Russian administration allied with the USA and Europe be willing to cooperate with the CCP ruling China? No matter which direction Russia takes, the Russia-China relationship based on the personal relationship of Xi and Putin will be disastrous for Xi Jinping and the Chinese people

